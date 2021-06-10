Davis joins Rooted Wealth Advisors
Rooted Wealth Advisors recently announced it has expanded its marketing team with the addition of Alicia S. Davis as the new marketing assistant.
Davis will assist in the development of marketing materials, the organization and promotion of events, communication with clients and with the creation of a welcoming environment in the office. She brings creativity, drive and skill to the marketing team.
Rooted Wealth Advisors is at 1521 N. Convent St., Suite 800 in Bourbonnais. Rooted Wealth Advisors also has offices in Bloomington, Champaign and Orland Park.
For more information, call 815-918-4727 or visit rootedretirement.com