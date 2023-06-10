Midland announces promotion of O’Brien

Midland States Bank recently announced the promotion of Mike O’Brien to market president for the Kankakee area, including Beecher, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Dwight, Grant Park, Herscher, Kankakee, Manteno and Momence.

In his new role, O’Brien leads the area commercial banking team, establishing and maintaining ongoing client relationships, and supports growth for customer development, including business connections to consumer and wealth management products. O’Brien has more than 20 years of combined experience in commercial lending and banking.

