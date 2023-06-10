Midland States Bank recently announced the promotion of Mike O’Brien to market president for the Kankakee area, including Beecher, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Dwight, Grant Park, Herscher, Kankakee, Manteno and Momence.
In his new role, O’Brien leads the area commercial banking team, establishing and maintaining ongoing client relationships, and supports growth for customer development, including business connections to consumer and wealth management products. O’Brien has more than 20 years of combined experience in commercial lending and banking.
Prior to joining Midland as a commercial relationship manager, he served as chief operating officer of HomeStar Bank and Financial Services, which Midland acquired in 2019.
“Mike is a natural leader and has proven to be an exceptional banker and community-focused partner,” said Christine Uram, Midland States Bank Regional Market President. “The relationships he has built within this community show his longevity and customer-focused decision-making.”
O’Brien is also highly involved in the Kankakee County community, as he currently serves on the Kankakee City Council as the chair of the Budget Committee; chair of the Board of Directors for the United Way of Kankakee and Iroquois Counties; and Board Member of the Kankakee County CEO Program. His previous involvement includes Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kankakee Development Corporation; Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce; Presence St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation; and the Community Foundation of the Kankakee River Valley.
O’Brien graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and the American Bankers Association’s School of Marketing and Management. He earned his Juris Doctorate from DePaul University College of Law and is a licensed attorney in the state of Illinois.