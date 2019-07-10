Funeral homes receives award
Reeves and Baskerville Funeral Homes in Coal City was recently recognized by the Illinois Funeral Directors Association as a recipient of the Illinois Award of Funeral Service Distinction for its second year running.
There were 11 funeral homes that achieved this honor at the 139th Illinois Funeral Directors Association Annual Convention held June 25-26 at the Gateway Center in Collinsville.
“We are proud to have these eleven funeral homes represent the Illinois Funeral Directors Association, and look forward to their contributions serving as an example to future award recipients,” said IFDA President Mark Sherfy.
This is the second year that the association has established the awards program as a way to recognize its members.
Entries and the accompanying criteria were reviewed by the IFDA Illinois Award of Funeral Service Distinction committee.
Reeves and Baskerville Funeral Homes completed funeral service criteria related to community outreach, family outreach and professional development.
IFDA represents 459 funeral homes and 1,300 individual licensed Illinois funeral directors and embalmers.
