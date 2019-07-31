Watseka city-wide garage sales are Aug. 9-10
The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced the city-wide garage sales to be held Aug. 9-10.
The chamber will be distributing a flyer that provides an alphabetized street guide with the homeowner’s sale hours. Registration forms and a $5 fee are required to be included on the Chamber flyer, and forms can be picked up between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Chamber office at 110 S. Third St. in Watseka or downloaded from the chamber’s website, watsekachamber.org.
The form and payment must be submitted to the Chamber office in person no later than Thursday to be included on the flyer. Absolutely no call-ins will be accepted. Once the form has been submitted to the Chamber office, no refunds or changes will be permitted.
Final garage sale lists will be available for pick up at local banks, gas stations and additional businesses throughout Watseka. No city permit is required, but participants must follow city guidelines including not attaching signs to the utility poles throughout town.
For more information, call Amanda at the Chamber office at 815-432-2416.
KCC’s Condon nominated for award
A Kankakee Community College professor Kristine Condon has been nominated for Campus Compact’s 2019 Thomas Ehrlich Civically Engaged Faculty Award.
Condon was nominated for her design and delivery of the high school-focused Illinois Civics Academy for Teachers and its companion Illinois Civics Academy for Teachers Junior Edition for elementary and middle-school teachers. Campus Compact is a national coalition of more than 1,000 colleges and universities committed to the public purposes of higher education.
“Meaningful civics education is returning to its rightful place in the classroom,” Condon said. “Kankakee Community College’s support of the Illinois Civics Academy for Teachers offers a professional development opportunity for our community’s educators as they teach and engage the next generation of civically literate students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!