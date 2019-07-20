Riverside welcomes new psychiatric hospitalist
Riverside Healthcare recently announced that Dr. Naga Pushpa Guntupalli, a psychiatric hospitalist, will be seeing in-patient psychiatric patients at Riverside Medical Center.
Guntupalli completed her Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery at Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada, India. She recently completed an adult psychiatry residency at Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Mass.
In addition, she is a member of the American Psychiatric Association, the Massachusetts Psychiatric Association, the Indian Medical Association and the Andhra Pradesh Medical Council, India.
For more information about Guntupalli and Riverside’s Behavioral Medicine program, visit riversidehealthcare.org.
KCC holding high school equivalency classes
Kankakee Community College is accepting orientation appointments for fall 2019 high school equivalency classes.
Program orientations are required before enrollment. Classes begin in August and October, and there is no cost to the student.
Classes are designed for students at least 16 years old who have not completed high school and are not enrolled in the school system. KCC offers the classes as preparation for a high school equivalency exam, including the GED and HiSET. The college also offers a GED practice test to current students.
To register for an orientation, visit adulted.kcc.edu. Orientations are held at Kankakee Community College’s Riverfront Campus and the KCC Miner South Extension Center in Watseka.
McColly, Rosenboom employees honored
McColly Real Estate held its Annual Awards & Recognition Celebration on June 27 at the Innsbrook Country Club in Schererville, Ind., which was converted into a ’70s theme called Studio 74.
The following agents from McColly Rosenboom, Bourbonnais that attended and received awards from Ron McColly were:
- Millie Zigtema
- — 2018 President’s Cabinet
- Sandy Girard
- — 2018 President’s Club
Community Title
- Shari Andreas,
- Escrow Officer
- Other agents recognized were:
- Terry Dziadon
- ,
- Petranka Nenova
- ,
- Lisa Scanlon
- ,
- Loretta Reid
- , all ofMcColly Rosenboom, Bourbonnais; and
- Sandy Boyer
- and
- Anne Carney
- , of McColly Rosenboom, Watseka.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!