Riverside Medical Group adds psychiatrist
Riverside Healthcare recently announced that Dr. Mayurika Pise, a psychiatrist, is now seeing patients at Psychiatric Specialists in Kankakee.
Pise began her medical career in Mumbai, India, where she received her Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery at the Topiwala National Medical College & B.Y.L. Nair Hospital. She then completed her Master of Public Health in epidemiology and her Doctor of Medicine at the University of Texas School of Public Health in Houston, Texas.
Pise also completed her residency in psychiatry at the University of Illinois at Chicago in Chicago.
In addition to her education, Pise is a member of the American Psychiatric Association, the Illinois Psychiatric Society and the Maharashtra Medical Council.
For more information about Pise and Riverside’s Behavioral Medicine program, visit riversidehealthcare.org.
CN and GM extend agreements
Canadian National Railway Company announced Friday that it has reached a new multiyear agreement with General Motors for the transportation of finished vehicles and assembly parts. GM will also be the first customer to use CN’s new automotive compounds in Vancouver, B.C., and in Minneapolis.
The CN Vancouver automotive compound construction is now completed, and GM will be the first tenant by October. The Minneapolis automotive compound construction is expected to be completed in late 2020, with GM operations at the site beginning in 2021.
CN, which runs a north-south line through Kankakee, Iroquois and Will counties, serves the cities and ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert, B.C., Montreal, Halifax, New Orleans, and Mobile, Ala., and the metropolitan areas of Toronto, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary, Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, Duluth, Minn.-Superior, Wis., and Jackson, Miss.
For more information about CN, visit cn.ca.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!