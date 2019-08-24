Amy Kemp earns the Mary Kay pink Cadillac
Mary Kay independent sales director Amy Kemp, of Bourbonnais, recently earned the use of the Mary Kay pink Cadillac, an incentive awarded by Mary Kay.
Kemp took delivery of the new pink Cadillac XT6, her ninth Mary Kay career car, at David Bruce Auto Center in Bourbonnais. Independent sales force members earn the use of a pink Cadillac by meeting and exceeding goals set within their Mary Kay businesses.
Kemp began her Mary Kay business as an independent beauty consultant in 2001 and then became an independent sales director in 2003. For the past two years, Kemp’s team of consultants has been recognized as the No. 1 unit in sales in all of Mary Kay out of over 8,000 teams.
“This pink Cadillac really is a trophy on wheels representing our No. 1 unit in the nation,” said Kemp. “The excellence of the consultants I lead is on display to be celebrated by our entire community. I couldn’t be prouder of this team and their commitment to their customers and our amazing products.”
Mary Kay independent sales directors earn the use of a pink Cadillac XT-5 or XT-6. The Career Car Program also includes the Chevy Malibu, Chevy Equinox, Chevy Traverse, and MINI Hardtop 4 Door.
Since the Mary Kay Career Car Program’s inception in 1969, more than 164,000 independent sales force members have qualified or re-qualified to earn the use of a Mary Kay Career Car. Currently there are more than 4,100 Mary Kay Career Cars are on the road nationwide.
