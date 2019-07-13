McCully receives library education scholarship
The Illinois Library Association recently announced that Kelly McCully is the 2019 Valerie J. Wilford Scholarship Grant for Library Education winner. McCully is the director of the Bourbonnais Public Library District
The Valerie J. Wilford Scholarship was established in honor of Valerie Wilford (1939-2016), teacher and mentor to hundreds of librarians, who made impacts in school librarianship, multi-type libraries and resource sharing. The award is supported by the Valerie J. Wilford Memorial Fund and is granted to those in pursuit of education in librarianship, including classes, webinars, seminars or conferences.
McCully received her Bachelor of Arts from Illinois State University and her Master of Arts in teaching from Olivet Nazarene University. She is currently pursuing her master’s in library and information science through the University of Alabama and will use the grant money to complete a course in professional paths.
The Bourbonnais Public Library has worked with local elementary schools to promote literacy initiatives and resources. McCully has worked for the Bourbonnais Public Library for 12 years and is honored to be the director of the library where she received her first library card.
The Valerie J. Wilford Scholarship will be recognized at the awards luncheon to be held on Oct. 22 during the 2019 Illinois Library Association Annual Conference in Tinley Park.
