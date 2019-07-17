Burke Montague & Associates adds staff accountant
Burke, Montague & Associates LLC recently announced that Dan Brough is a new staff accountant. Brough will be responsible for auditing and tax preparation, as well as general accounting and bookkeeping assistance.
He joins the BMA team, bringing with him more than 11 years of combined experience in public accounting and banking.
Brough holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Northern Illinois University.
“I am thrilled to be part of the BMA team,” Brough said. “My entire career has been spent in the accounting industry, and I look forward to continuing that tradition by providing top quality service to BMA’s current and future customers.”
Ray Raymond, managing partner, said, “We are very excited to welcome Dan to our team at BMA. Not only will he bring a focus on customer service to our firm, but also be a great role model for our employees and customers who come into contact with him.”
Burke, Montague & Associates LLC is a full-service accounting firm at 253 W. Broadway St. in Bradley and consists of partner Raymond, manager Laura Peters, accountants John Frey, Brough, Emily Coffey, and Abbey Crane; office manager Violet Hosty, and administrative assistant Debbie Hobson. It offers a wide-array of services across a variety of industries.
The office phone number is 815-933-5641.
