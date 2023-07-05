Chamberlain to chair of the Illinois Bankers Association
The Illinois Bankers Association recently announced that Thomas J. (Tom) Chamberlain has been elected as the Chair of the IBA’s Board of Directors for 2023-2024. The election was held on June 23 during the organization’s annual conference.
Chamberlain is senior executive vice president and chief lending officer at Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association. He manages the bank’s eight offices located in Danville, Champaign, Savoy, Hoopeston, Watseka, Clifton and Bourbonnais Illinois, and Osage Beach, Mo. He began his employment with Iroquois Federal in July of 2004 as vice president and manager of the Danville Office. Prior to joining Iroquois Federal, he was employed by First Mid Bank & Trust for 18 years.
“Tom’s dedication and commitment to being a vocal advocate for the industry have been evident throughout his years of service to the IBA,” said Randy Hultgren, president and CEO of the IBA. “Under his leadership, great things are ahead for our Association, and I am looking forward to working alongside him as we continue to advocate for the interests of our members and a brighter future for all Illinois banks.”
Chamberlain earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois and his MBA from Eastern Illinois University. He is a graduate of the Illinois Agricultural Leadership Program, and the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking at the University of Pennsylvania, where he also earned the Wharton Leadership Certificate.
Over the years, Chamberlain has been Chairman of the Illinois Bankers Education Services Inc. among other various boards. He is the current co-vice chair of the American Bankers Association Commercial Real Estate Committee. Chamberlain has volunteered and served in leadership roles for several community organizations, including president of the Danville Area Community College Foundation.
Chamberlain will succeed Betsy Johnson, president & CEO of Solutions Bank, who served as chair for the 2022-2023 term. The Illinois Bankers Association, founded in 1891, is the voice of Illinois’ banking industry.