Tom Chamberlain

Chamberlain to chair of the Illinois Bankers Association

The Illinois Bankers Association recently announced that Thomas J. (Tom) Chamberlain has been elected as the Chair of the IBA’s Board of Directors for 2023-2024. The election was held on June 23 during the organization’s annual conference.

Chamberlain is senior executive vice president and chief lending officer at Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association. He manages the bank’s eight offices located in Danville, Champaign, Savoy, Hoopeston, Watseka, Clifton and Bourbonnais Illinois, and Osage Beach, Mo. He began his employment with Iroquois Federal in July of 2004 as vice president and manager of the Danville Office. Prior to joining Iroquois Federal, he was employed by First Mid Bank & Trust for 18 years.

