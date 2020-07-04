Manteno Chamber to host Thrill of the Putt tournament
The Manteno Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its annual Thrill of the Putt putt-putt golf tournament from 1–3 p.m. on July 18.
Participants will check in at the Leo Hassett Community Center and then travel to 12 holes at different local businesses. Social distancing protocol will be followed.Teams will each consist of four participants at $20 per participant, or $80 per team. All team members must be 21 years old or older to participate.
Registration can be found at mantenochamber.com under events. Ten percent of all proceeds raised through registration will be donated to the Manteno Historical Society’s new roof fund.
Upon arrival prior to tee-off at 1 pm, each team receives a golf ball and a drink ticket for each player. The 12 businesses that will be hosting putt-putt holes for the tournament are as follows: CertaPro Painters of Homewood, JFB Off Road, Manteno Historical Society, National Bank of Manteno, The Pub at Midtown, Lee’s Rental, Manteno American Legion, Sammy’s Pizza, American Family Insurance, Affordable Flooring by Rodrigo, Back Forty Saloon, and Copelands.
Prizes for the best costume, the best team name, the best golf score and the best business hole design will be awarded.
The Manteno Chamber of Commerce was founded in 1965 and represents Manteno’s business community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!