Riverside offering mobile food pantry
Riverside Healthcare is partnering will the Northern Illinois Food Bank to provide healthy food options to families in need and those with chronic medical conditions.
Beginning Thursday, the RX Mobile Food Pantry will be set up monthly from 3 to 5 p.m. at Youth For Christ City Life Center at 1820 E. Court St. in Kankakee.
Each month, a refrigerated truck will be parked at the Youth For Christ City Life Center parking lot packed with a variety of healthy food. Each truckload holds enough food to feed 150 families, who will be referred by their Riverside provider or invited to simply walk-up during pantry open hours.
“Healthy food isn’t always accessible or affordable for individuals with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease and high blood pressure,” said Dr. Aditi Vyas, director of Population Health, Riverside Healthcare. “Through this program, our goal is to not only provide nutritional food but offer education for how to use this food to create a sustainable, healthy diet.”
Clinical personnel from Riverside, including registered dietitians will be available to help participants shop and provide educational support for making a menu. Additional services will continue to be added based upon the needs and feedback of participants.
Riverside qualified for a grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois in partnership with the American Hospital Association, which will fund the food pantry in Kankakee.
For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org/foodpantry.
