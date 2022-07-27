KIFAR to host fair housing seminar

The Kankakee Iroquois Ford Association of Realtors announced recently that it will use a grant from the National Association of Realtors to offer a Housing Provider Seminar from 5-6:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the Executive Centre, fourth floor auditorium at 201 E. Merchant St. in Kankakee.

The seminar will inform housing providers of the changes that start Jan. 1 in the screening process. There will be specific guidelines on “sourcing income” of a perspective tenant.

