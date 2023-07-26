Gordon Electric Supply adds controller, marketing coordinator

Gordon Electric Supply, a distributor of electrical supplies and lighting in Kankakee, recently announced two new additions: Gerry Faron, controller, and Schylar Miller, marketing coordinator.

Faron earned an accounting degree from Northern Illinois University and brings more than 20 years of accounting experience. Most recently, he was the controller and chief financial officer of a steel company. In his role at Gordon, Faron will assist with budget preparation and the management and compliance of financial reporting.

