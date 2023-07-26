Gordon Electric Supply adds controller, marketing coordinator
Gordon Electric Supply, a distributor of electrical supplies and lighting in Kankakee, recently announced two new additions: Gerry Faron, controller, and Schylar Miller, marketing coordinator.
Faron earned an accounting degree from Northern Illinois University and brings more than 20 years of accounting experience. Most recently, he was the controller and chief financial officer of a steel company. In his role at Gordon, Faron will assist with budget preparation and the management and compliance of financial reporting.
“Gerry comes to us with a wealth of knowledge and experience,” said Tim Hieber, chief financial officer, “He has great ideas and will help continue to move Gordon Electric forward. We are thrilled to have him join our team.”
Schylar Miller joins the Gordon marketing team with more than five years of graphic design experience. She completed dual bachleor’s degrees in photography and graphic design at Grace College in Indiana and has most recently served as a graphic designer for a local education company.
In her role as marketing coordinator, Miller will design marketing materials and collaborate on the development of marketing initiatives.
“Schylar’s design and photography skills are a wonderful asset to our marketing team, and we look forward to the creativeness she will bring to the marketing department and Gordon in general,” said Kristine Weller, marketing manager.
Gordon Electric Supply is at 1290 N. Hobbie Ave. in Kankakee. For more information, call 815-936-4700 or visit GordonElectricSupply.com.