Guertin earns certification
Bill Guertin, of Bourbonnais, has earned the designation of Certified Virtual Speaker by eSpeakers, a technology company connecting audiences with outstanding presenters in the industry.
Guertin is a sales and marketing expert who speaks to dozens of groups nationwide each year on effective sales techniques and peak performance. He is immediate past president of the Illinois chapter of the National Speakers Association, and his many programs include “The 7 Voices in Your Head”, a keynote presentation now available to virtual audiences.
“The shift to online meetings brought on by COVID-19 has highlighted the urgent need for event organizers to find speakers who are proficient at delivering their content remotely,” said Dave Reed, president of eSpeakers. “Those who have the CVP designation have proven their ability to impact their audiences using virtual technologies like Zoom and WebEx.”
For more information, go to www.The7Voices.com.
