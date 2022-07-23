TCC stores giving away school backpacks

Round Room LLC., a Verizon Authorized Retailer, recently announced that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies in the upcoming 10th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.

The School Rocks Backpack Giveaway has provided more than 1.2 million backpacks full of school supplies to children across the U.S. The giveaway is from 1-4 p.m. on July 3 1 at TCC and Wireless Zone nationwide stores, and the backpacks are filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue.

Recommended for you