New surgeon joins OAK Orthopedics
Dr. Jalaal A. Shah, a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon and joint replacement specialist, recently joined the team of doctors at OAK Orthopedics. Shah is seeing patients in Bradley at 400 S. Kennedy Drive, Suite 100, and in Frankfort at 19552 S. Harlem Ave.
Patients in need of specialized hip, knee or shoulder care can call 815-928-8050 for an appointment in Bradley or 815-469-3452 for an appointment in Frankfort. Telemedicine appointments are also available.
As a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon and joint replacement specialist, Shah has extensive training and expertise in the treatment of hip, knee and shoulder disorders. Using a patient-centered approach, he performs the latest procedures in orthopedics and offers:
“We are proud to have Dr. Shah join our team of experts,” said Dr. Michael Corcoran, fellowship-trained sports medicine surgeon at OAK Orthopedics. “He is an expertly trained joint replacement specialist who is dedicated to getting his patients back to their healthy and active lifestyles and will be a great asset to our practice and community.”
Shah was born and raised in Chicago. He earned his medical degree and completed his orthopedic residency at Midwestern University in Downers Grove. During his residency, he trained at The University of Chicago Medicine, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Cook County Health, Advocate Christ Medical Center and Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center.
After his residency, Shah completed his fellowship training in complex hip, knee and shoulder replacement at Los Angeles Orthopaedic Institute in Los Angeles. He was trained under Dr. Edward J. McPherson, one of the world’s leading experts in complex joint replacement, prosthetic joint infection and adult reconstruction.
For more information, visit oakortho.com.
