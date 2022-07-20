Foresight Financial Group announces 2nd Qtr results
Foresight Financial Group Inc., a Winnebago-based multi-bank holding company with 15banking offices in Stephenson, Winnebago and Kankakee counties, reported that for the second quarter net income increased by 42% to $3,556,000 from $2,513,000 reported in the second quarter of 2021.
Contributing to the second quarter net income results was margin improvement of $1,034,000 and a reduction of loan loss provision expense of $499,000. Net operating income for the first six months of 2022 of $6,912,000 was up 32% from $5,237,000 reported in the first six months of 2021.
Year to date 2022 earnings per common share increased from $1.43 in 2021 to $1.94, return on average assets was 0.96%, and return on stockholders’ equity was 9.6%.
Foresight’s balance sheet in the past year saw a change in total assets, which were up 0.73% to $1.432 billion. Encompassed in the reported asset level is a loan volume level reflecting an increase of 9.17% to $902.9 million, despite a reduction in PPP loan balances of $50.5 million. This loan volume improvement was funded via a reduction in cash and low yielding overnight investments of over $65 million and deposit growth thus enhancing margin and earnings. Deposits increased 5.2% to a level of $1.304 billion.
“We are pleased with the performance of our group over the past quarter and year to date,” CEO Rex Entsminger said. “Thus far in 2022, the Federal Reserve’s rate increases totaling 1.50% have benefited our margin, but we are cognizant that further increases may be less accretive to earnings and create stresses for our customer base when coupled with high inflation. Management of overhead and expanded revenue streams outside of margin are a concerted focus of our team. We remain committed to our core mission of serving our communities while providing a strong return for our shareholders throughout this unique economic cycle.”
Foresight’s community banks include State Bank of Herscher.