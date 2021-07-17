Jensen attains Master Farm Certification
Scott Jensen, of Dimond Bros. Insurance in Herscher, recently achieved the On Your Side Master Farm Certification designation from Nationwide.
Master Farm Certification is the next step in Nationwide’s On Your Side Farm Certification program. Master Farm Certified agent have an understanding of client’s farming operations, provide risk assessments, educate them about exposures, match coverages to meet their needs and provide professional service.
“We’re excited Scott Jensen has become Master Certified,” said Mark Swanson, Dimond Bros. president of Illinois operations. “We have made a commitment to help protect farmers and ranchers in our area with the highest levels of professionalism and service. Master certification tells our area farmers that we’ll keep investing in training to be sure we’re positioned to help protect them now and as their operations grow.”
Agents who successfully complete the program are awarded the designation, and agents must uphold service commitments to retain their Master Certification.
“Nationwide Agribusiness developed this multi-level certification program to provide additional education and resources to insurance agents who have made a commitment to protecting farms and ranches,” said Dirk Pollitt, Nationwide agribusiness sales VP.
Dimond Bros. Insurance was founded in 1867 and is one of the largest independent insurance agencies in the Midwest. Headquartered in Paris, Ill., Dimond Bros. has more than 40 locations throughout Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.
The local Dimond Bros. office representing Nationwide is the Herscher office at 50 Tobey Drive. They can be reached at 815-426-2617.