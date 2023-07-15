Lauira Umphrey

Laura Umphrey 

 Sarah Jane Photography

Umphrey promoted at Peoples Bank

Peoples Bank recently announced that Laura Umphrey has been promoted to assistant vice president business banking officer. In this position, Umphrey will continue serving the Manteno community as Peoples Bank’s branch manager while also meeting the needs of all business and high-net-worth bank customers.

“Laura is a natural community banker with her years of experience and deep understanding of the needs of our business clients,” said Jeff Hammes, president and CEO of Peoples Bank. “Our business customers will enjoy working with her.”

