AM Best affirms Thrivent’s rating
AM Best recently announced it has affirmed Thrivent’s A++ rating as well as its stable outlook for the financial services company. The A++ rating is the highest of the agency’s 16 ratings categories and denotes the ability for the organization to meet its ongoing insurance obligations.
In its review, AM Best recognized Thrivent for its balance sheet strength, strong operating performance, favorable business profile and very strong enterprise risk management in a challenging environment. In addition, the agency noted Thrivent’s high-quality capital structure which utilizes no debt and fully retains product-related risks on its balance sheet.
The agency also cited the organization’s loyal membership base and continued efforts to grow as positive factors contributing to the rating.
“In these unprecedented times, this rating demonstrates to our current and future clients that Thrivent remains a financially strong and stable organization that’s ready to serve them and deliver on our financial promises,” said Vibhu Sharma, CFO at Thrivent.
Thrivent is represented in the local area by Larry Burton at 112 E. Walnut St. in Watseka. For more information, call Burton at 815-432-0355 or visit thrivent.com.
