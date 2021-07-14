Riverside’s diabetes program maintains ADA status
Since its initial recognition in 1995, Riverside Medical Center’s diabetes self-management program has maintained its status as an ADA recognized program.
Riverside’s Diabetes Wellness Center provides diabetes self-management education and support to individuals with a diagnosis of prediabetes, type 1, type 2, and gestational diabetes.
Diabetes self-management education programs that achieve recognition status have a staff of health professionals who can provide participants with comprehensive information about diabetes management, according to the ADA.
“From group classes to individual visits for meal planning, anyone — regardless of age or education level — can succeed at regulating their blood sugar for better health,” said Kelly Cuffe, manager of the Riverside Diabetes Wellness Center and Endocrinology Specialists. “Our staff, comprised of Endocrinologists, Registered Nurses and Registered Dietitians exhibit the care, concern and compassion necessary for patients to control their diabetes — something they may have initially thought to be impossible.”
According to the ADA, in 2018, about 10.5 percent of the American population or 34.2 million Americans, had diabetes. Many will first learn that they have diabetes when they are treated for one of its life-threatening complications – heart disease, stroke, kidney disease, blindness, nerve disease, and amputation.
About 1.5 million new cases of diabetes were diagnosed in people aged 18 years or older from 2017 to 2018. Diabetes continues to be the seventh leading cause of death in the US, and in 2017 it contributed to 270,702 deaths.
