Johnston, Vente named certified professional travel counselors
Jeff Johnston and Kathy Vente, who work at the Prairie View South Tourist Information Center, Interstate 57 Southbound near Monee, have recently been certified as professional travel counselors for the state of Illinois by the U.S. Travel Association and National Council of State Tourism Directors.
In order to become certified, travel counselors are required to pass an NCSTD endorsed state certification test during which they must demonstrate a knowledge of state history, geography, culture and traffic laws, as well as scenic routes, attractions and lodging throughout the state. This national certification will help Johnston and Vente assist visitors to Illinois and help contribute to the economic well-being of the state.
The U.S. Travel Association promotes travel throughout and to the U.S. For more information about the U.S. Travel Association, visit ustravel.org. For more information about travel opportunities throughout Illinois, visit enjoyillinois.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!