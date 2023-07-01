Phil Kambic

Riverside offering mammography in Watseka

Riverside Healthcare, of Kankakee, recently announced it is now offering mammography at its Watseka campus.

“Access to care is a top priority at Riverside,” said Riverside president and CEO Phil Kambic. “The Watseka community deserves access to mammography close to home, and we are very proud to now offer this important service to our patients in Watseka.”

