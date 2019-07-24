Riverside Medical Group adds neurologist
Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of Dr. Vidita Khatri, a board-certified neurologist. Khatri now is seeing patients at Neurology Specialists in Kankakee.
Khatri received her Doctor of Medicine from B.J. Medical College in Gujarat University in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. She then completed her internship in internal medicine and residency in neurology at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa.
Additionally, Khatri completed a Fellowship in Epilepsy at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard University in Boston.
In addition to her education, Dr. Khatri is a member of the American Academy of Neurology and the American Epilepsy Society. For more information about Riverside’s Neurology Specialists and Khatri, visit riversidehealthcare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!