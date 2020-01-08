Riverside Medical Group adds general surgeon
Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of Dr. Quantel Rolle, a board-eligible general surgeon. Rolle is now accepting new patients at General Surgery Specialists in Kankakee.
Rolle completed his Doctor of Medicine at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis, Tenn. He furthered his surgical experience by completing an internship in general surgery at the University of Tennessee Department of Surgery in Chattanooga, Tenn., followed by a general surgery residency at Carolinas Medical Center Department of Surgery in Charlotte, N.C.
In addition to his education, Rolle is a member of the American College of Surgeons.
For more information about Riverside General Surgery Specialists, visit riversidehealthcare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!