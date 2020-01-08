Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * WHAT...PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAIN COULD CAUSE FLOODING OF LOW LYING, POOR DRAINAGE AND URBAN AREAS, ALONG WITH RIVER AND STREAM FLOODING. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS POSSIBLE FRIDAY EVENING AND NIGHT IN PORTIONS OF THE WATCH AREA, WHICH MAY CAUSE FLASH FLOODING AND VERY RAPID RIVER AND STREAM RISES. RAINFALL TOTALS THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON OF TWO TO FOUR INCHES ARE EXPECTED, WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS POSSIBLE. * WHERE...IN ILLINOIS, COOK, DUPAGE, FORD, GRUNDY, IROQUOIS, KANKAKEE, KENDALL, LIVINGSTON, AND WILL COUNTIES. IN NORTHWEST INDIANA, BENTON, JASPER, LAKE IN, NEWTON, AND PORTER COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...ROADS THROUGH LOW LYING FLOOD PRONE AREAS WILL BE SUSCEPTIBLE TO POSSIBLE CLOSURES, INCLUDING VIADUCTS IN URBAN AREAS. BASEMENT FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE IN TYPICALLY FLOOD PRONE AREAS. MAIN STEM RIVER, TRIBUTARY, AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IS LIKELY WITH THE AMOUNT OF RAINFALL FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON CURRENT FORECASTS. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP. &&