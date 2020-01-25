Manteno Chamber unveils new logo
The Manteno Chamber of Commerce recently unveiled a new logo and brand identity. The new branding will be integrated into all Chamber platforms and publications in the months ahead.
The Manteno Chamber of Commerce logo was inspired by the Second Street Mural, “Perspective.” The mural was created to represent Manteno from a unique viewpoint. In 2018, community members were invited to take part in the painting as a collaborative effort to promote connection within our community.
The Manteno Chamber logo brings in elements of the “Perspective” mural. The the logo portrays the business community, and the circle in the “M” signifies the unity members and community. As a whole it encompasses the belief our businesses are linked with the community on a significant level — a town cannot be based on living spaces alone; businesses are the heart.
The Manteno Chamber of Commerce has 192 members.
The Manteno Chamber was advised on its brand identity by local Chamber member LinkPoint Media, who worked with the chamber on creating the idea and turning it into reality. LinkPoint has advised other local companies like Steam Hollow Brewery, city of Kankakee and Stefari Cafe.
For more information, contact Sarah Marion, president and CEO, at smarion@villageofmanteno.com or call 815-468-6226.
