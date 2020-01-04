Solar installation focus of class
In January, Kankakee Community College is hosting a course that provides skills in the emerging field of solar installation.
The Solar Training Academy meets on four weekends between Jan. 25 and March 28. The weekend format is designed so most students can attend without missing school or work.
Students start with Basic Photovoltaics and by the end of the series of courses, are qualified to take the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners Associate Level Exam. The certification “recognizes individuals who have demonstrated knowledge of the fundamental principles of the application, design, installation, and operation of Photovoltaic systems,” according to the NABCEP website.
There are no prerequisites to attend.
“People who take this class are either looking to get into the field due to career change, or to expand their business into renewable energy,” said Clay Sterling, who is the lead instructor for the course.
The Solar Training Academy is offered by the Midwest Renewable Energy Association, a non-profit which promotes renewable energy, energy efficiency, and sustainable living through education and demonstration. It does not award college credit.
The class is being held at KCC’s new Advanced Technology Education Center on the college’s Riverfront Campus. The center itself is a model of sustainable resources, and has attained Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold status from the U.S. Green Building Council.
A classroom with an adjacent solar panel assembly lab will be the primary location for the class. The ATEC rooftop solar array will be used for demonstrations during the class.
The training at KCC is one of two Illinois sites where MREA is offering the course. Registration continues until Jan. 21. More information is at midwestrenew.org/sta/.
