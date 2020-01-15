Riverside Medical Group adds ENT specialist
Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition Dr. Walter Rooney, a board-certified otolaryngologist. Rooney joins Riverside Ear, Nose and Throat Specialists with several years of experience.
Rooney received his Doctor of Medicine at the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in Cincinnati, Ohio. He then went onto to complete a general surgery internship and a residency in otolaryngology, head and neck surgery at the University Hospital — Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Additionally, Rooney completed a facial plastic and reconstructive surgery fellowship through the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in both Cincinnati, Ohio, and Vail, Colo.
Rooney is board-certified in otolaryngology, head and neck surgery by the American Board of Otolaryngology. In addition to his medical education, Rooney has a Master of Business Administration from the Wharton School — University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pa. He also completed a research fellowship in experimental therapeutics at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md.
Rooney is a member of the American Academy of Facial Plastic Surgery and the American Academy of Otolaryngology. For more information or to schedule an appointment with Rooney, visit riversidehealthcare.org or call 815-928-5098.
