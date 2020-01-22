Grace Christian Academy earns accreditation
Grace Christian Academy, of Kankakee, recently announced it was granted accreditation throught the Association of Christian Schools. It was the culmination of a three-year project and more than a decade of planning.
A team of five superintendents, administrators and lead teachers from Christian schools across the Midwest were on Grace’s campus in late November. The team talked to every faculty-staff member, observed classrooms, looked through school policy, and validated that GCA is doing what they say they do.
This past week, Grace Christian Academy was granted full accreditation through the Association of Christian Schools. With this acreditations the process of matriculation into higher education institutions is improved.
The accreditation process (and annual renewals) employ both self-assessment and peer reviews to help you evaluate whether Grace is fulfilling its mission and meeting academic standards established by the international school community. The most significant benefit of the accreditation process shows Grace’s commitment to organizational learning.
Grace was commended on its discipleship of students, its sense of community, its passion for the unifying mission and vision for the school, and its commitment to the development of the students: academically, mentally, socially and spiritually.
