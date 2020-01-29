Chamber announces Business After Hours
The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced the next Business After Hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 5, hosted by Harbor House Resale Shoppe at 100 E. Walnut St. in Watseka.
All Chamber members, their employees and guests or any business or organization who would like to learn more about the Chamber or becoming a member are invited to come socialize and enjoy refreshments along with a 50/50 drawing. New for 2020, the Business of the Month will be selected.
Business After Hours is a program of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce, designed to provide networking opportunities for area businesses and organizations. For more information, contact Amanda at the Chamber office 815-432-2416.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!