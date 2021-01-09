Riverside’s Bradley Immediate Care has moved to new location
In order to better serve the community, Riverside has combined Riverside Immediate Care in Bradley with Riverside WorkForce Health. Riverside’s Immediate Care in Bradley, originally inside Meijer, will now be located inside the Riverside Atrium at 400 S. Kennedy Drive, Suite 700 in Bradley
With the combination of the two locations, Riverside can now offer a larger space, a new experience for patients, extended weekend hours and curbside COVID testing. Patients are to enter through the north entrance of the Riverside Atrium.
Riverside’s WorkForce Health clients can still expect all the same services with the added bonus of immediate care services.
These services include: allergies. colds and cough, diagnostic X-ray, ear infections, sprains and fractures, strep throat and other ailments.
Riverside’s Immediate Care offers the appropriate care without the high ER cost.
Bradley Immediate Care is now open 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. n Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on holidays (closed Christmas Day and Easter).
Walk-in or save your spot in MyChart through the new myRiverside app, available for Apple and Android devices.
They are seeing patients 18 months and older. The phone number is 815-935-7532.
For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org
