Raymond CPA Group announces partner promotion

Raymond CPA Group LLC, a local certified public accounting firm in Bradley, recently announced that Laura Peters, CPA, has been promoted to partner effective Dec. 31, 2022.

“I am very excited to add Laura as a partner,” said Raymond CPA Group’s Managing Partner, Ray Raymond. “Her leadership and dedication to client service exemplify the core values of our CPA firm.”

