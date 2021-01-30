Kankakee County finance department wins award
Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Kankakee County for its comprehensive annual financial report for the fiscal year ended Nov. 30, 2019.
The report was judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
The Certificate of Achievement is one of the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
Kankakee County Board Chairman said the award is primarily due to the efforts of Steve McCarty, county finance director, and his team. It’s the fifth year in a row Kankakee County has been given the award by GFOA.
“They are true professionals, very versed in the acumen they apply to their business every single day, and I can tell you I’m glad they’re here and appreciate the work they do,” Wheeler said.