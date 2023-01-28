...Period of Accumulating Snow this Morning...
A band of snow will move northeast from central to northern
Illinois this morning, including over Pontiac, Kankakee, the I-80
corridor, Dixon, and into the Chicago metro. This snow will likely
last near an hour and a half or less, but temporarily fall at a
heavier rate. Some locations might see up to an inch or a little
over of accumulation during this short period. The snow then
should taper in intensity or even stop completely, especially
south of I-80. More snow, or a mix of snow and freezing rain, is
expected tonight.
Expect the period of snow later this morning to produce a thin
coating on roads, especially those that are untreated. Allow extra
travel time and keep extra following distance behind the vehicle
in front of you.
Riverside Healthcare adds nurse practitioner to its psychiatry team
Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of Crystal Davis, board-certified nurse practitioner, to its team of psychiatric specialists.
Davis completed her Bachelor of Science in nursing at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. She then went on to complete a Master of Science in nursing at Walden University in Minneapolis.
In addition to her education, Davis is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success, Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society and the Illinois Nurses Association.
Davis is passionate about community mental health and developing positive relationships with patients and their families.
Riverside’s Center for Emotional Well-Being offers comprehensive mental health services under one roof. This includes Pathways, group therapy and psychiatric specialist’s offices.
For more information on immediate mental health assistance, contact the Riverside Central intake department at 844-442-2551 or visit the emergency department at Riverside Medical Center.
Davis is seeing patients at Riverside Medical Group Psychiatric Specialists at 400 S. Kennedy Drive in Bradley. To schedule an appointment, call 815-937-1237. For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.