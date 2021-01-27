Iroquois Federal Foundation offering grants
The Iroquois Federal Foundation was established in July, 2011 and since that time the Foundation has awarded more than $2.1 million to 501©3 organizations in the Illinois counties of Champaign, Iroquois, Kankakee, and Vermilion and in the Osage Beach, Mo.,area.
The Foundation has identified five areas that it emphasizes in support: affordable housing, education, health and human services, youth programs and general community improvement. Grant applicants must demonstrate Section 501©3 status and relevance to the Foundation’s areas of giving.
For more information about the grant application, contact Rhonda Pence, 201 E. Cherry St., Watseka IL 60970 or call 815-432-2476. The grant applications are also available online at iroquoisfed.com, under the title Iroquois Federal Foundation.
Peoples Church hosting Financial Peaces classes
Peoples Church will be hosting Financial Peace University class starting on Feb. 10. The class will meet from 5:30-7 p.m. each Wednesday through April 21 at the Legacy Center.
For more information and to sign up for the class, visit bit.ly/3s7hjla. Elementary age child care is available for free. Classes usually last about to hours.
Financial Peace University is the nine-lesson class that will teach attendees how to pay off debt, save and invest for the future.