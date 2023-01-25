...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Slippery travel due to snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast
Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions including during this
morning's commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snowfall rates of one half
inch to locally one inch per hour are expected to occur during
this morning's commute. Visibility will be as low as one half
mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 7 ft
occasionally to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced that the next business after hours will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 1 at the American Legion building at 968 S. Fourth St. in Watseka. The event is being hosted by the Watseka Family Festival Committee.
The Watseka Family Festival Committee will be announcing the 2023 entertainment.
All Chamber members, their employees and guests or any business or organization who would like to learn more about the Chamber or becoming a member are invited to attend. There will be refreshments along with a 50-50 drawing.
The February Business of the Month will be selected, so bring as many of your co-workers to greater your chances to win. Businesses must be present to be eligible.
Business after hours is a program of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce, designed to provide networking opportunities for area businesses and organizations as well as to help promote the community through the success of its members. For more information about the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce activities, contact Amanda at the Chamber office 815-432-2416.