Chamber announces February business after hours

The Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced that the next business after hours will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 1 at the American Legion building at 968 S. Fourth St. in Watseka. The event is being hosted by the Watseka Family Festival Committee.

The Watseka Family Festival Committee will be announcing the 2023 entertainment.

