Riverside Medical Group adds internal medicine physician
Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of Dr. Maryann Kelly, a board-eligible internal medicine physician.
Kelly completed her Doctor of Medicine at Ross University School of Medicine in Dominica, West Indies. She then completed an internal medicine residency at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Kelly’s passion for people led her into the medical field and specifically internal medicine. Within internal medicine, her clinical interests include diabetes management, hypertension management and preventative health care.
In addition to her education Kelly is a member of the American College of Physicians. She is now practicing at Riverside Internal Medicine Bourbonnais at 400 Riverside Drive, Suite 2100 in Bourbonnais. Kelly is accepting new patients, and appointments can be made online, through the myRiverside app, or by calling 815-935-7284.
For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.