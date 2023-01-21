Riverside Medical Center performs use of biomaterial-based catheter
With the goal of improving outcomes and the patient experience, Riverside Medical Center was the first hospital in the nation to use a recently developed biomaterial catheter in a patient, lowering the risk of post-procedure complications.
“We frequently encounter patients with vascular access complications or polyurethane catheters that need to be replaced and are pleased to have a biomaterial alternative,” said Dr. Howard Roth, interventional radiologist at Riverside. “We want our patients to focus on getting healthier, and by reducing complications associated with their vascular access device, we can accelerate their treatment and eventual recovery.”
Approximately 85 percent of hospital patients in the United States receive a vascular access device, and many of those patients encounter a vascular access-related complication caused by the use of a polyurethane catheter that can delay their treatment and sometimes lead to infections or even death.
These types of complications cost more than $4.5 billion dollars annually and can cost a single, large hospital more than $3 million dollars per year.
The patented biomaterial used by Access Vascular in its suite of vascular access devices avoids these complications and has demonstrated a significant reduction in complications such as occlusions, deep vein thrombosis and phlebitis in recent studies.
“Riverside is proud to be the first hospital to offer this option to its patients,” Phil Kambic, Riverside president and CEO said. “We strive for the best possible outcomes for our patients, and this advancement allows us to do that.”