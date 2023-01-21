Riverside Medical Center performs use of biomaterial-based catheter

With the goal of improving outcomes and the patient experience, Riverside Medical Center was the first hospital in the nation to use a recently developed biomaterial catheter in a patient, lowering the risk of post-procedure complications.

“We frequently encounter patients with vascular access complications or polyurethane catheters that need to be replaced and are pleased to have a biomaterial alternative,” said Dr. Howard Roth, interventional radiologist at Riverside. “We want our patients to focus on getting healthier, and by reducing complications associated with their vascular access device, we can accelerate their treatment and eventual recovery.”

