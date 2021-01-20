Illinois Extension offering webinar series on finance
The University of Illinois Extension is offering Let’s Talk Money, a free online webinar series to help consumers move forward with their personal finances.
The current economic situation has provided unexpected financial opportunities for some and financial challenges for others.
No matter where you are, you can improve your financial situation in 2021.
Let’s Talk Money is an 8-week series to help gain financial knowledge and the confidence to talk with family, friends and financial professionals about money.
You can sign up for one or all the webinar series’ sessions.
Webinars are at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Feb. 2. Register at go.illinois.edu/TalkMoney.
Weekly session topics include:
• Who are you with money?
• How much is too much debt
• Fair access to credit
• Debt repayment strategies
• Credit scores
• Credit scores revealed
• Secrets for financial success
• Framing biases, overcoming hurdles
• Make your savings grow
