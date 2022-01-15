Tilstra named president, CEO of IMH
The Iroquois Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees announced the appointment of Michael Tilstra as the new president and CEO of Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.
“The board is confident that Mr. Tilstra will bring positive leadership to the organization,” the IMH board stated in a news release. “He understands the vital role that IMH plays in the community and knows how this organization impacts the quality of life in the area.”
Tilstra was born at Iroquois Memorial Hospital and lives in Onarga with his wife, Amy, and three sons, Ryan, Aiden and Collin. He earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematics from Western Illinois University and later a Master in Business Administration from Olivet Nazarene University.
He brings governmental experience at the local, state and federal levels. He most recently served as the administrative director of Nexus-Onarga Academy for almost 30 years.
In addition, Tilstra served as village president of Onarga for 16 years, Iroquois Mental Health Center Board Chairman, Federated Bank Trustee and a member of the Iroquois Economic Development Board.
Tilstra has enjoyed coaching youth in various capacities and currently coaches Iroquois West High School boys and girls golf.