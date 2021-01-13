Riverside adds orthopedic surgeon
Riverside Healthcare recently announced the addition of Dr. Mohammed Ahmed, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon and total joint specialist.
Ahmed completed his Doctor of Medicine at the University of Chicago College of Medicine in Chicago. He also completed an orthopedic surgery residency at the Saint Louis University School of Medicine, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery in St. Louis, Mo.
Ahmed then completed an Adult Reconstruction Fellowship at Cleveland Clinic Center for Adult Reconstructive Surgery in Cleveland, Ohio.
In addition to his education, Ahmed is a member of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons.
Ahmed is board-certified in orthopedic surgery by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery. While Ahmed is a total joint specialist, he specializes in utilizing robotic surgical equipment for hip and knee replacement surgeries.
His clinical interests include minimally invasive joint replacement, muscle sparing direct anterior total hip replacement robotic-assisted total joint replacement, complex primary and revision total joint replacement.
Ahmed will be seeing patients at Riverside Orthopedic Specialists at 400 Riverside Drive, Suite 1600 in Bourbonnais. He is now accepting new patients, and to schedule an appointment, call 815-802-7090.
For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!