Rooted Wealth Advisors adds operation events director

Rooted Wealth Advisors recently announced the addition of Jacqueline Walter as an events director. She brings more than a decade of experience of photography, design, event planning and managing many of the administrative tasks that come with operating a business.

Walter enjoys making people’s experiences memorable with her heart for service and her passion for people. She is responsible for all of Rooted Wealth’s event coordinating and assisting in all marketing department needs. Along with her husband, Jacob, Jacqueline loves an adventure, particularly one that can include their two teenagers and dog, Tucker.

