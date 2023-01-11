...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet expected. For
the Gale Watch, north winds to 35 kt and significant waves to
8 ft occasionally to 10 feet possible.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to noon CST
Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday afternoon through
late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet expected. For
the Gale Watch, north winds to 35 kt and significant waves to
8 ft occasionally to 10 feet possible.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 AM to noon CST
Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday afternoon through
late Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.
&&
Rooted Wealth Advisors adds operation events director
Rooted Wealth Advisors recently announced the addition of Jacqueline Walter as an events director. She brings more than a decade of experience of photography, design, event planning and managing many of the administrative tasks that come with operating a business.
Walter enjoys making people’s experiences memorable with her heart for service and her passion for people. She is responsible for all of Rooted Wealth’s event coordinating and assisting in all marketing department needs. Along with her husband, Jacob, Jacqueline loves an adventure, particularly one that can include their two teenagers and dog, Tucker.
Rooted Wealth Advisors is at 1521 N. Convent St., No. 800 in Bourbonnais. For more information, visit rootedretirement.com or call 815-918-4727.