Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka recently announced the addition of Renee McGinnis as the new Iroquois Home Health Clinical Coordinator.
McGinnis, a registered nurse, brings 14 years of nursing experience to IMH’s Home Health team. She received her associate in nursing from Kankakee Community College in May of 2012. She then went on to get her restorative nurse certification from MDS Institute in May of 2018.
She worked as a CNA at PrairieviewLutheran Home-Faith Place, where she eventually moved up to a registered nurse, then the restorative RN supervisor.
McGinnis grew up in Chebanse and still lives in the community. She became a nurse because she said she enjoys helping others. A mother of three, McGinnis brings a heart full of compassion.
“The Home Health team is welcoming, and already feels like a close knit family,” she said. “It is a nice feeling.”
Iroquois Home Health allows family members to continue the healing process at home, where they are most comfortable and close to loved ones. The Iroquois Home Health team has an accumulation of 300-plus years of experience and has been caring for patients in Iroquois, Ford, Livingston and Vermilion counties for more than a quarter of a century.
For more information on Iroquois Home Health, call 815-432-6175 or visit imhrh.org. Serving more than 50,000 people annually in east-central Illinois and west-central Indiana, IMH is a 25-bed hospital located in Watseka.