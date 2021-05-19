Zach Gray, owner of Rooted Wealth Advisor, recently attended the Advisors Summit in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. This summit is attended by advisers who have reached certain goals and continue to grow their agencies.
While in Mexico Gray trained with fellow Advisor All-Stars and developed and discovered new methods in the industry. For more information about Rooted Wealth Advisors, visit rootedretirement.com.
Nominations open for landmarks award
Landmarks Illinois is accepting nominations for the 2021 Landmarks Illinois Richard H. Driehaus Foundation Preservation Awards. The annual awards program honors individuals, organizations, projects and programs in Illinois whose work demonstrates a commitment to excellence in preservation and protects the historic places that matter to people and their communities.
Awards will be selected from the following general categories:
• Advocacy: An effective local or statewide campaign to preserve and protect a historic resource.
• Leadership: Individual, municipality, private organization or joint partnership that has championed historic preservation, planning or public policy.
• Preservation: Projects that make possible the continued use of a historic commercial/industrial buildings, multi-family/affordable housing residences, public/institutional structures or preserves a cultural heritage site.
• Environmental sustainability: Mitigation of climate change through preservation technologies
To honor the memory and creative spirit of Richard H. Driehaus, Landmarks Illinois’ longtime partner in preservation, one of the 2021 selected winners will receive the Richard H. Driehaus Legacy Award, which will be presented to a forward-thinking individual or an exemplary project that represents innovation in preservation.
For more information, visit landmarks.org/events/richard-h-driehaus-foundation-preservation-awards/