Grant available to support dairy entrepreneurship
PARK FOREST — In an effort to provide financial and technical support to the dairy industry in Illinois, State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Park Forest, is urging dairy farmers and businesses to apply for grants through the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance.
“Every dairy farmer should look at this grant opportunity,” said Joyce, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. “These grants are designed to help dairy producers and processors expand while promoting more entrepreneurial efforts.”
A joint effort coordinated by the Center for Dairy Research and the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, DBIA was designed to support and promote the diversification and addition of value-added products to the Midwest dairy industry.
Goals of the program include increasing on-farm diversification, creating value-added dairy products such as specialty cheeses and expanding export opportunities for farm-scale and processor dairy products.
The grant application period is open. A total of $220,000 in funds is available, with individual projects eligible for up to $20,000 each. The deadline to complete and return applications is Friday. Selected producers and business owners will be notified Sept. 4.
For questions or additional information, call DBIA at 608-265-1491 or go to turbo.cdr.wisc.edu/dairy-business-innovation-alliance.
