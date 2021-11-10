KANKAKEE — Jan Gathing and Barbi Brewer-Watson were honored for their collaborative work with OptionsCIL to provide safe and accessible housing improvements to residents in Kankakee during Options Center for Independent Living’s annual luncheon Oct. 28.
The City of Kankakee is grateful to OptionsCIL for its partnership in the Housing Accessibility Program and Public Service Program, which improves housing opportunities for people with disabilities, according to a news release.
Select McDonald’s offering free treat to veterans
Linman Family McDonald’s is offering all Veterans a free McCafe Bakery item all day Thursday.
Visit a McDonald’s in Manteno, Peotone or Beecher with your military ID and enjoy a free glazed pull-apart donut, blueberry muffin, apple fritter or cinnamon roll.
Menards taking part in holiday toy drive
BRADLEY — In the spirit of Christmas, the Bradley Menards home improvement store will serve as a toy drive drop-off site. The community is invited to donate new and unwrapped toys to be given to a local organization, according to a news release. A donation box will be located near the store’s exit now through the end of November.
Menards is located at 1260 Christine Drive, Bradley.