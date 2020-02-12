Local representative honored by Country Financial
Country Financial representative Nate Henrichs, of Clifton, has earned a position on the insurance group’s All American team.
Henrichs is among a group of Country Financial agency managers and financial representatives who qualified for the award. Country Financial has more than 2,000 agency managers and financial representatives in 17 states.
All American is awarded each year by Country Financial to agency managers and financial representatives who have excelled in identifying insurance products and financial solutions that fit the needs of their customers.
Henrichs serves customers from his office at 437 S. Main St. in Clifton. The office phone number is 815-694-2722.
The Country Financial group serves about one million households and businesses throughout the U.S. and offers a range of financial products and services from auto, home, business, farm and life insurance to retirement planning services, investment management and annuities.
For more information, visit countryfinancial.com.
