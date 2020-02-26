Therapists earn certification
Therapists from Ahh...Massage, 232 Main St. NW in Bourbonnais recently received national certification in prenatal massage therapy.
Arlene Colontuono, Nancy Phipps and Felicia Sweet of Ahh...Massage received the certification that was presented by NCBTMB educator Karry Wolf Anderson.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 815-939-4925.
Salvation Army offering income tax filing assistance
The Salvation Army of Kankakee County is offering free income tax filing assistance again this year. The program is in collaboration with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program.
Free tax preparation and free e-filing are available for those with low to moderate income, typically less than $58,000 gross for the year. The program is offered at The Salvation Army Corps & Community Center in Kankakee in its social ministries office at the 543 E. Court St. entrance. No appointment is necessary. Dates and times are as follows:
February
Monday-Thursday – 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Saturday – 9:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
March
Monday-Wednesday – 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
April (through April 15)
Monday-Thursday – 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
For more information, visit sakankakee.org, or call the office at 815-933-8421.
