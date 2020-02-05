Therapists receive certification
Jessica Hamilton, Tina David and Paige Hopson, of Ahhh.... Massage, recently achieved national certification in prenatal massage therapy.
The certification course was presented by National Certification Board for Therapeutic Massage & Bodywork educator Karry Wolf Anderson. Ahhh.... Massage is at 232 Main St. NW, Suite 202 in Bourbonnais.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 815-9394925.
Physicians host medical students
Family physicians in six Illinois communities hosted students from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine during January. The students were participating in the school’s Family Medicine Preceptorship Program.
The experience provided an opportunity for students to use their medical knowledge in a clinic setting under the supervision of an experienced physician. The students choose from more than 160 family practice physicians in Illinois for their preceptorship experience.
They will graduate from medical school in May 2021, then pursue advanced training in a specific area of medicine before beginning practice.
Alexander Worix, son of Vance Worix and Dr. Cheryl Anthony-Worix, of Crete, was the guest of Dr. Clyde Dayhoff and Dr. Hashim Zaidi with the Medical Group of Kankakee County in Bradley.
For more information, call SIU Medicine at 217-545-8000, or visit www.siumed.edu.
